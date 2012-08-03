NSN: More layoffs in China

Nokia Siemens Networks will lay off another 300 workers in China, according to China Daily.

This would be the second round of layoffs in the country this year, the first taking place back in March when 350 jobs were cut.



This move is part of the global plan to reduce the number of employees by some 17000 by the end of 2013, writes China Daily, refering to a source.