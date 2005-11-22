Arrow in Distribution Agreement with Valere Power, Inc.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. today announced it has signed a distribution agreement with Valere Power, Inc., a leading power system company. The distribution agreement broadens Arrow's ability to serve telecommunications, server and storage, and industrial power supply customers.

"Valere Power's commitment to innovative solutions has resulted in new industry standards for efficient power output as well as leading-edge products such as the Mini DC power system," said Michael Calabria, Vice President, Marketing, Arrow PEMCO Supplier Services Group. "This agreement with Valere offers an attractive opportunity for Arrow to provide innovative, flexible, full-featured power systems."



"Valere is excited to announce this distribution partnership with Arrow," said Vito Savino, Co-Founder and Vice President of Product Management, Valere Power. "Combining the breadth of product in Valere's portfolio with the breadth of Arrow's reach will certainly contribute to the triple-digit year-over-year growth that Valere has demonstrated to date."