Kongsberg Automotive secures contract

Kongsberg Automotive has secured a contract worth EUR 287 million. Manufacturing will be based in the Pruszkow, Poland facility.

The products include fixed and adjustable pneumatic lumbar support systems, seat heating and seat cooling ventilation. KA will start production in H2 2014 out of its Pruszkow, Poland facility. The largest volumes will be produced and delivered between 2016 and 2023.



“These seating systems will be some of the most advanced in the market and selecting KA to develop and implement the comfort features, speaks highly for KA’s commitment to exceed customers comfort expectations. Our engineers are continuously seeking better ways to add comfort and provide the ultimate experience for driver and passengers. I’m very proud of our team effort to secure this business”, says Scott Paquette, EVP for Interior Systems in KA.



“This is one of the largest contracts KA’s Interior division has ever secured, and it shows that we’re one of the leading players in this market. To have the chance to work with the greatest car makers in the world is highly motivating, and I’m confident that this deal will trigger more growth opportunities going forward”, says CEO of Kongsberg Automotive Hans Peter Havdal.