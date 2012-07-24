Denso opens new facility in Brazil

Denso Do Brasil Ltda. opened a new plant and technical center in Santa Barbara d'Oeste City, Sao Paulo, Brazil. By 2015, the total investment of the new facilities will represent approximately 205 million real (approximately USD 100 million), with an estimated 800 employees.

"As the demand for motor vehicles in South America is expected to grow, Denso's Santa Barbara Plant will increase production capacity to help expand sales of existing products and win business for new products," said Hiroshige Shinbo, President of DNBR. "Also, Denso's new technical center, which is the first of its kind in South America, included a vehicle climate wind tunnel and will enable Denso to reduce its development lead time and offer competitive products more quickly for the region."



In January 2011, Denso's Santa Barbara Plant, which is the second plant of DNBR, started production of air-conditioning systems and cooling modules for automobiles. The plant recently completed the installation of production equipment and is scheduled to begin manufacturing starters and windshield wipers in September.



The Brazil Technical Center, which began operations in earlier this July, is developing automotive air-conditioning systems, starters, alternators, powertrain-related systems, and other devices for the South American market designed to meet local needs.



In addition, DNBR's Curitiba Plant, which is the headquarters plant of DNBR and currently produces compressors, evaporators, condensers, and radiators, also will increase its production capacity in response to the growing South American auto market.