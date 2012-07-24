PCB | July 24, 2012
AT&S reaffirms positive outlook
The introduction of new models, product launches and declining sales at some Mobile Devices customers all had an impact on AT&S Group’s performance in the first quarter. Revenues were up by 14% and the EBITDA margin improved slightly.
In the first quarter of the financial year 2012/13 AT&S Group posted sales of around EUR 126m, which was EUR 16m more than in the same period last year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by around 17% (or EUR 3m) to EUR 21m.
“The first quarter was shaped by a series of events in the Mobile Devices segment. The introduction of new models, delayed product launches and decrease in sales experienced by some of our customers resulted in short-term capacity underutilisation at our plant in Shanghai. However, the situation eased in the first few weeks of July. Shanghai is ramping up again, the loading factor increases. We are still anticipating year-on-year improvements in revenues and profits, subject to stable macroeconomic conditions,” explains CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer.
© AT&S
Mobile Devices lagging expectations
Mobile Devices’ sales for the quarter were up on the same period last year. However, product launches and delays in the introduction of new applications had a negative impact on production in Shanghai in the second half of the quarter, which was reflected in the EBIT Margin. In light of the strong rebound in order intake in July, AT&S considers the first quarter as a transformation period. With new models coming to market, as well as the expansion of the customer base, capacity utilisation in Shanghai is returning to anticipated levels.
Industrial & Automotive business stable
In the first quarter of the financial year 2012/13 industrial and automotive business grew slightly, mainly as a result of strong demand for high-end printed circuit boards in the auto supply industry. The realignment of the Leoben plant focusing on technical niche products has proved its worth in today’s challenging business environment. Demand from major customers in the industrial sector continues to be weak. Overall, capacity utilisation in the Austrian plants was in line with expectations.
Investment activities
AT&S’s net investment fell sharply from some EUR 28m to around EUR 9m, which had a positive effect on cash flow. As the capacity in Shanghai is fully installed the investment level has decreased. Construction of the plant in Chongqing is progressing according to plan. AT&S is currently discussing future technical requirements with customers in order to be able to install the appropriate equipment.
Technological development
In recent months the demand for HDI rigid-flex printed circuit boards has risen. The first jointly series production has started in China, and further projects with major producers of smartphones and tablet PCs are in the pipeline. “AT&S sees this as an attractive growth market whose needs can only be met by a few highly specialised suppliers,” explains CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer.
“The first quarter was shaped by a series of events in the Mobile Devices segment. The introduction of new models, delayed product launches and decrease in sales experienced by some of our customers resulted in short-term capacity underutilisation at our plant in Shanghai. However, the situation eased in the first few weeks of July. Shanghai is ramping up again, the loading factor increases. We are still anticipating year-on-year improvements in revenues and profits, subject to stable macroeconomic conditions,” explains CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer.
© AT&S
Mobile Devices lagging expectations
Mobile Devices’ sales for the quarter were up on the same period last year. However, product launches and delays in the introduction of new applications had a negative impact on production in Shanghai in the second half of the quarter, which was reflected in the EBIT Margin. In light of the strong rebound in order intake in July, AT&S considers the first quarter as a transformation period. With new models coming to market, as well as the expansion of the customer base, capacity utilisation in Shanghai is returning to anticipated levels.
Industrial & Automotive business stable
In the first quarter of the financial year 2012/13 industrial and automotive business grew slightly, mainly as a result of strong demand for high-end printed circuit boards in the auto supply industry. The realignment of the Leoben plant focusing on technical niche products has proved its worth in today’s challenging business environment. Demand from major customers in the industrial sector continues to be weak. Overall, capacity utilisation in the Austrian plants was in line with expectations.
Investment activities
AT&S’s net investment fell sharply from some EUR 28m to around EUR 9m, which had a positive effect on cash flow. As the capacity in Shanghai is fully installed the investment level has decreased. Construction of the plant in Chongqing is progressing according to plan. AT&S is currently discussing future technical requirements with customers in order to be able to install the appropriate equipment.
Technological development
In recent months the demand for HDI rigid-flex printed circuit boards has risen. The first jointly series production has started in China, and further projects with major producers of smartphones and tablet PCs are in the pipeline. “AT&S sees this as an attractive growth market whose needs can only be met by a few highly specialised suppliers,” explains CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments