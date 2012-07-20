Goepel electronic adds new distributor in India

Goepel electronic has been expanding its global distribution and service network by incorporating the Indian company EMST Marketing Pvt. Ltd.

The Pune based enterprise has taken over sales and service for Goepel electronic’s Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) and Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI) systems in India.



“India is one of the most seminal countries in terms of electronics manufacturing. Therefore, we have decided to extend our market position in India by a new partnership for our AOI and AXI products”, says Alice Goepel, International Sales Manager for Goepel electronic’s AOI/AXI systems. “We are very pleased winning such well experienced supplier for electronic equipment like EMST Marketing Pvt.Ltd. and looking forward to our future business.”



“Our association with Goepel electronic is prestigious to us and also an important addition to our current product range”, says L. Sampath, Director of EMST Marketing. “Coming from ‘City of Optics’ of Jena/Germany, Goepel electronic’s optical inspection systems are quite exclusive and powerful in terms of technology. We are quite positive that their AOI and AXI systems will have good appreciation in Indian market and look forward to a strong long term bonding with Goepel electronic.”