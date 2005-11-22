Potentia appoints new chief executive

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Potentia Semiconductor, Danny Osadca, interim CEO and Director announces the appointment of Tom Griffin to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer.

Tom has served as Vice-President, Sales at Potentia since April 2004 and has previously been involved in various executive leadership positions at Azanda Network Devices, BitMicro Networks, Hi/fn Inc., and Zilog Inc.



"We are especially pleased with the progress that Potentia has realized with the successes in the Digital Display markets particularly with our PDP and LCD product solutions", said Dave Furneaux, Managing General Partner at Kodiak Venture Partners.

