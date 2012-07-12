Axiom wins multi-million dollar contract

Axiom Manufacturing Services has announced that is has been awarded a multi-million dollar contract by a major international defence company.

The contract endorses the company’s commitment to the defence market which will involve supplying a range of complex turnkey services, including PCBA manufacture and box-build through to systems integration and extensive test solutions from its state of the art facility in Wales. Revenues from the award are expected to reach around 11 million dollars over a 9-12 month period.



Expected to commence in Q4 of this year, David Davies, Managing Director at Axiom said: “This award supports our continued focus and commitment to our defence and aerospace customers. The challenges they face, as well as the agility and technical support demanded by them to remain competitive in an international market place remains at the forefront of Axiom’s ‘value proposition’.



“Over the last 12 months we have invested over 1.3 million GBP in technology and we will continue to invest in our people, IP and capability to ensure that we maintain our position as UK EMS of choice. We are experiencing strong demand across all our markets, with record sales in 2011 and this trend set to continue in 2012 and beyond.”