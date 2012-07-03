©Marl PCB | July 03, 2012
Marl doubles LED assembly output in the UK
Marl International has invested 150,000 GBP to double its manufacturing output at its site in Ulverston Cumbria.
The line has been specially modified to handle PCB boards of up to 600mm long, commonly required to replace conventional lighting products. The announcement brings the investment made by Marl in its UK manufacturing facility to 270,000 GBP altogether.
Marl will also enter the electro-mechanical module assembly the company said in a press release. Existing customers include the Formula 1 Association, British Energy and the British Waterways Board.
A team from Marl’s 120 Ulverston staff has been retrained to operate the new line, which is fully automated, and will run on a 24 hour shift basis.
Description of the new line
The new Marl production line at Ulverston can assemble 22,000 surface mount components per hour including LED diodes onto printed circuit boards (PCBs). At the front end, it has a Nutek NTE0710XL single magazine line loader.
It also features a DEK03iX SMT Screen Printer, which respects the environment by using a water-soluble agent to clean the underside of the screen / foil combined with a vacuum system, eliminating the need for chemical cleaners. It also has a Mydata MY9 SMT Placer and a BTU 100a oven.
