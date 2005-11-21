Sectra appoints President of new subsidiary for sales in Spain and Portugal

The Swedish IT and medical-technology company Sectra announces the appointment of Carlos Cardoso as President of Sectra Medical Systems S.L. This new wholly-owned subsidiary has offices in Spain and Portugal and will sell and service medical systems in these markets.

Carlos Cardoso assumed his position at Sectra on November 1, 2005. He joins Sectra from Philips Medical Systems in Portugal, where he has been PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication Systems) Business Manager for the past three years. He has also worked with sales and implementation of medical imaging systems in South America.



“Carlos Cardoso has been highly successful in managing operations in the Portuguese PACS business. His experience and extensive knowledge about customer needs and local requirements will be a tremendous benefit to our operations,” says Georg Sellman, Vice President Operations at Sectra Imtec AB.



Sectra has offices in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Germany, the UK, Italy, Spain, Portugal, the US and Australia. In addition, Sectra operates through partners worldwide.