IPTE shows third quarter profit

Dutch electronics production equipment maker IPTE NV, has announced its third quarter 2005 sales of EUR 30.55 million (Q3 2004: EUR 28.2 million). The company posted a EUR 0.9 million operating profit for the quarter, compared with EUR 1.3 million last year.

Net profit for the quarter rose to EUR 303,000 from EUR 52,000 a year before. The order book amounts to EUR 35.4 million at the end of Q3 2005 compared with EUR 40.7 million at the end of Q2.Managing Director Huub Baren: "Our third quarter results are in line with our expectations. Compared with the same period last year sales are up 8%. These figures tell that we have successfully put the difficulties of 2004 and the restructuring behind us.Sales in the Automation Division rose from EUR 9.8 million in Q3 2004 to EUR 11.3 million in Q3 2005, following Q2 sales of EUR 13.4 million. The division's order book stood at EUR 11.4 million at the end of Q3 2005, compared with EUR 14.3 million at the end of Q2.After rising for several quarters, sales of the 'Contract Manufacturing' division were down from EUR 21.1 million in Q2 to EUR 19.2 million in Q3. The order book too reduced from EUR 26.4 million to EUR 23.9 million at the end of Q3. The lower sales and orders are due mainly to the vacation periods.The combined order book at the end of Q3 is EUR 35.4 million compared with EUR 40.7 million at the end of Q2."