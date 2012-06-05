Nam Tai project in doubt following upgraded specifications

Nam Tai Electronics today announced the latest business development in two new projects in the area of high-resolution LCD modules for tablets and smart-phones.

Nam Tai has said that smart-phone high-resolution LCM project based in its Shenzhen facility is in doubt following over upgraded specifications from the customer and negotiations over a new quote.



“Nam Tai's customer has continuously upgraded the product specifications, which has resulted in further delay on the approval of final specifications. As a result, Nam Tai continues to negotiate its quotation with the customer based on the upgraded specifications,” a statement by the company said.



"The specifications for the current sample model is currently expected to be finalized before end of August 2012. If the result of the pilot-run meets the customer's requirements, mass production is expected to commence in November 2012. It is important to note that there remain uncertainties on the success of this project, which is subject to whether the parties may accept the corresponding quotation within a short period".



In another project, the company said mass production of the tablet high-resolution LCM based in its Wuxi facility has been approved.