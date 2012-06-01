Tom McLaughlin named Director of Sales for Dontech

Dontech, Inc., a supplier of electronic display enhancement products and technologies, has named Tom McLaughlin as the company’s new Director of Sales.

Tom will focus on growing domestic and international sales of Dontech's thin film coating, optical bonding and display enhancement product lines.



McLaughlin’s professional background spans nearly 20 years in North American and International sales management roles, and he holds a U.S. Patent for a Biopsy Positioning Device (Patent #4918715, 1990).



Prior to joining Dontech, McLaughlin served as a sales management executive at medical technology companies throughout the U.S. as well as Japan.