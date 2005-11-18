Viscom opened new office in Shanghai

Viscom has now also opened an office in Shanghai, China. Service and applications will be the most prominent areas of responsibility.

This allows to support the huge number of existing customers even better in a strongly growing, demanding market. But also future customers will profit from the new office. When it comes to service and applications, Viscom is now able to meet the demands of the Chinese customers since the product range was already adapted to Asian requirements.