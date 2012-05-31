© Elvia PCB Group

Elvia PCB hires Benoit Hareng

Benoit Hareng has joined French PCB manufacturer elvia PCB Group. He will be in charge of International Sales and Business Development.

Benoit Hareng has worked for many years in the IT and electronic sectors - e.g. for Alcatel Lucent where he had management responsibilites in Sales - in different European countries. "With this enforcement of the international sales team, the elvia PCB Group emphasizes its focus on expanding its activities in Europe and other key markets", Philippe Georgiadis, Directeur Commercial, states.



The elvia PCB Group is a specialised supplier for the aerospace, military, automotive, telecom and industrial market sectors. Certified PRI Nad CAP, ISO TS 16949, EN 9100 and ISO 9001, more than 25% of its turnover comes from customers outside the French home market.