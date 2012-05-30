Lecroy and Teledyne agree to merger

Teledyne and LeCroy have entered into a definitive agreement that provides for the merger of LeCroy Corporation with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Teledyne.

Teledyne will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of LeCroy for $14.30 per share payable in cash. The aggregate value for the transaction is approximately USD 291 million.



Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y., LeCroy is a leading supplier of oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers and signal integrity test solutions with approximately 500 employees worldwide. For its fiscal year ended July 2, 2011, LeCroy had sales of approximately USD 178.1 million.



"LeCroy will broaden our portfolio of analytical instrumentation businesses by adding a leader in electronic test and measurement solutions,” said Dr. Robert Mehrabian, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Teledyne. “We are particularly impressed with LeCroy’s strength in the market for high-performance oscilloscopes. Furthermore, I am excited about the potential for LeCroy to provide an ideal commercial outlet for our unique Indium Phosphide (InP) process technology and ultra high frequency mixed signal design capabilities developed at Teledyne Scientific Company, our R&D laboratories.”