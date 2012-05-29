© alexander podshivalov / dreamstime.com PCB | May 29, 2012
Cistelaier: A company looks for further growth
A European market player in a difficult time. We talked to Davide Magnani, Sales & Marketing Manager at Italian PCB manufacturer Cistelaier, about the company.
Europe – and its economy – is in financial dire straits. Many are affected. The Italian PCB market and Cistelaier, as a player in it are no exception. “It is clear that the PCB market is in a crisis – a structural crisis to be more precise – that caused many of our competitors in this sector to get into financial difficulties all the way to bankruptcy. Many disappeared from the market altogether”, Mr Magnani states.
And the market environment is getting tougher. New strategies; revised strategies are needed to succeed in the market, particularly if growth is the ultimate goal.
Part of the Finmasi Group, Cistelaier sees itself as well positioned to successfully compete in the European market. “We can offer a wide and complete portfolio, starting from prototyping, quick turnaround, simple double side to multilayer, HDi, rigid flex products from small batches all the way to medium & high volume mix”, Mr Magnani states.
To prove that they really are the allrounder that they claim to be, Cistelaier has the certifications to show for it. “As far as we know, Cistelaier is the only European company active in the PCB sector that has 4 different certifications: EN 9100 for the Aerospace sector; ISO TS 16949 for the Automotive one, ISO 13485 for the Medical and IRIS certification for the Railway sector. The same applies to our sister company in France Techci, operating a production plant in the Rhône-Alpes, which is specialised in Aeronautics and Military (EN 9100 and NADCAP certifications).”
“We had a very good first half of the year. With an excellent growth compared to the previous year. The second half of the year was a little bit more quiet. So at the end I can say that the year was positive considering the worldwide situation.”
“We have made investments into technology and machinery earlier on and are well positioned to serve the market. Now we can concentrate on the second part of our growth strategy: marketing and sales. We have the capacity and the free capacity to support our commercial strategy”, Mr Magnani continues.
“Before we entered this new expansion phase, we invested into the operational side of the business in both Modena and Genoa plants. Now we have a wide range of capabilities as well as the certifications to support a lot of different industries. That is not to say that we neglect the operational side. If we see the need for more investments in this area, then we will invest. Clearly technology evolves and to stay at the top of the market, we need to invest.”
Cistelaier and Techci are European companies and with it comes the focus on European customers. The group is well positioned in the 'home' markets of Italy and France, with a "solid customer base". But even here there is still room for growth.
“Our goal of course it to penetrate the European market further. Here we look particularly at Germany and German-speaking countries, where we see a lot of possibilities and opportunities to increase business and market share. Scandinavia is also very interesting to us. Here we start to see very good results and we are strengthening our sales force in that area. Benelux and Spain areother area with similar interesting potential.”
