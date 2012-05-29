Source: Panasonic mulls halving HQ workforce

There may be more cuts on the way for Panasonic. The number of staff at company's headquarters in Osaka, Japan, could be halved according to various sources.

Both Reuters and the Wall Street Journal have reported that Pansonic is considering cutting the 7,000 person workforce by half. The cuts would involve early retirements, while others may involved shifting of personnel within the company, according to sources close to the matter.



The cuts would be add to the company's recently announced global workforce reduction of 17,000.



The sources said the the company will begin conversations with employees in early July. A spokesperson for the company told Reuters that no cuts had been decided but that the company was always considering ways to restructure its business.