Prism Sound sells audio analyzer

Audio Partnership, a UK based Hi-Fi manufacturers has purchased another Prism Sound dScope Series III audio analyzer for development testing of its Hi-Fi prototypes.

The unit was supplied by Prism Sound’s UK distributor, Thurlby Thandar Instrument Distribution (TTid).



“The dScope Series III is quite flexible with the test tones it produces, the different methods of analysis it provides and the connectivity to our products,” said David Moore, Electronic Design Engineer at Audio Partnership.



“The versatility of the FFT measurements means we can usually get to the bottom of problems quite quickly. As it is portable, we use this instead of other equipment for tests that need to be set up in specific places (such as a heat test in a separate room), and also we find this very useful for intermittence and cycle testing, as limits can be set and logged.”





“We used dScope’s automation tools to test a batch of 50 pre-production products where we wanted to perform design testing on the majority of the units,” Moore continued. “We mainly wanted to do this to see how our design would be affected by manufacturing tolerances. Ordinarily, to manually do design testing – not to be confused with production testing – on a unit would take one to two days, so we wrote a script to run some tests and put the results into Excel, which reduced the test time per unit to less than one hour.”