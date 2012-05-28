VTI renamed as Murata Electronics Oy

Following the acquisition of VTI Technologies Oy by the Japanese company Murata Manufacturing, VTI has recently changed its company name to Murata Electronics Oy

The acquisition of VTI Technologies was completed earlier this year and the company has now adopted Murata’s visual identity with the Murata logo.



“Today is a memorable day: VTI Technologies Oy has become Murata Electronics Oy. The change of company name and visual identity clearly and strongly highlights the fact that this company is now an integral part of Murata,” said Mr. Tsuneo Murata, President of Murata Manufacturing. “Our aim is to strengthen the Murata brand worldwide, and this change supports our strategy. VTI has been recognized as a pioneer in MEMS technology, and now we want Murata to be the top-of-mind name also for high-quality MEMS sensors, in addition to other Murata products.”



Mr. Shinji Ushiro, the new CEO and President of Murata Electronics Oy as of 1 June says Murata’s objective is to become one of the main global MEMS companies. “By exploring the market needs and by developing competitive MEMS products, we believe that we can reach this objective”, he says.