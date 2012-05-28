©dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Report: RIM preparing for massive cuts

Rim is preparing for a massive global restructure that could cost around 2000 jobs according to a news report.

Citing “several people close to the company”, the Globe and Mail said RIM's restructuring plans would affect the company's employees worldwide. The company currently has a total of 16,500 employees.



The layoffs are expected to be announced on June 1, a day before the company's first quarter ends, however some sources said the announcement could arrive sooner.