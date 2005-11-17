Crank for power supply in the "$100-computer"

The new affordable "100-dollar computer " was yesterday released by UN's Kofi Annan and MIT on “World Summit on the Information Society” in Tunisia.

The new low-cost computer aimed for school children in poorer countries is supposed to run very energy saving but if the power supplying runs out a crank is available which you can use to generate more power. After cranking one minute you will be able to use the computer for ten minutes.



Negotiations have now started about which companies who will get the manufacturing orders for the computer.