Nordson facilities meet requirements

Nordson recently received ISO 9001:2008 certificates for their adhesive dispensing equipment development and production facilities in Duluth and Swainsboro, Georgia, US.

The certificates, awarded by the independent agency Det Norske Vertitas, are valid for the design and manufacture of equipment for packaging, adhesive, sealant, and product assembly applications. They are renewed every three years and continue the Nordson facilities’ uninterrupted ISO certification since 1994.



ISO 9001:2008, which sets international requirements for quality management systems, is globally recognized as the standard for providing assurance about the ability to satisfy quality benchmarks and to enhance customer satisfaction in supplier-customer relationships.