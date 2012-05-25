Foxconn & Sharp build plant in China

Foxconn and partner Sharp are about to build a new plant in China that will produce screens for Apple's iPhone. A 6G LTPS (low temperature poly-silicon) panel manufacturing facility in Chengdu, China, to be exact.

Foxconn will build a new plant that will assemble iPhone displays in Chengdu, China, and Sharp will receive tens of billions of yen in fees to assist in the project, according to a Reuters report. Displays will be manufactured for a number of customers, but only Apple was specifically named.