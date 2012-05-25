Electronics Production | May 25, 2012
Delphi Automotive to acquire FCI division
Delphi Automotive in exclusive negotiations to acquire Motorized Vehicles division of FCI.
Delphi Automotive has entered into exclusive negotiations and has made a binding offer to acquire FCI Group’s (FCI) Motorized Vehicles Division (MVL). The transaction is valued at EUR 765 million on a cash and debt-free basis and is expected to close by year-end 2012, subject to acceptance of the offer and regulatory approvals.
MVL, which will become part of Delphi’s Electrical / Electronic Architecture segment (E/EA), is a provider of high-performance interconnection systems for a wide range of applications. These include connectors for the high-growth safety restraint systems (SRS) market, powertrain and electrical vehicles. MVL had revenue of EUR 692 million in the year ended December 31, 2011, and is owned by affiliates of Bain Capital.
“This transaction will solidify Delphi’s position as one of the premier global automotive suppliers and will create significant shareholder value,” said Rodney O'Neal, chief executive officer and president of Delphi. “The addition of MVL strengthens the high growth connector product portfolio of our E/EA segment, broadens our mix of global customers and furthers our strategy of providing our customers with solutions to address the trends of Safe, Green and Connected. As a result, following the acquisition, we will be better positioned to further drive growth in electronic content in motor vehicles. As MVL’s largest customer, we respect their accomplishments and share a commitment to developing innovative products and delivering solutions that meet a wide range of needs and applications.”
Liam Butterworth, president of MVL, stated, “The opportunity to join a global organization like Delphi, with an outstanding reputation in the connector and electronic architecture industries, will better position us to pursue future growth opportunities. By leveraging both parties’ strong innovation and R&D capabilities, we will continue to provide the market with the highest quality innovative interconnect systems, while exceeding the expectations of customers worldwide.”
MVL, which will become part of Delphi’s Electrical / Electronic Architecture segment (E/EA), is a provider of high-performance interconnection systems for a wide range of applications. These include connectors for the high-growth safety restraint systems (SRS) market, powertrain and electrical vehicles. MVL had revenue of EUR 692 million in the year ended December 31, 2011, and is owned by affiliates of Bain Capital.
“This transaction will solidify Delphi’s position as one of the premier global automotive suppliers and will create significant shareholder value,” said Rodney O'Neal, chief executive officer and president of Delphi. “The addition of MVL strengthens the high growth connector product portfolio of our E/EA segment, broadens our mix of global customers and furthers our strategy of providing our customers with solutions to address the trends of Safe, Green and Connected. As a result, following the acquisition, we will be better positioned to further drive growth in electronic content in motor vehicles. As MVL’s largest customer, we respect their accomplishments and share a commitment to developing innovative products and delivering solutions that meet a wide range of needs and applications.”
Liam Butterworth, president of MVL, stated, “The opportunity to join a global organization like Delphi, with an outstanding reputation in the connector and electronic architecture industries, will better position us to pursue future growth opportunities. By leveraging both parties’ strong innovation and R&D capabilities, we will continue to provide the market with the highest quality innovative interconnect systems, while exceeding the expectations of customers worldwide.”
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments