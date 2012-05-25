© saniphoto / dreamstime.com

Berlin-based solar company Inventux is insolvent

Insolvency administrator Rattunde continues business with over 200 employees and looks for investors.

The wave of bankruptcies has now also hit Inventux Technologies AG. Last week, it filed for insolvency at the Local Court in Berlin-Charlottenburg.



After initial talks with management members, solicitor Rolf Rattunde will continue the business with over 200 employees as temporary insolvency administrator and is now looking for investors for the modern company with its sustainable micromorph technology.



“The situation of Inventux is linked with the broader question whether Germany can sustain future-oriented technologies like silicon-based thin-film modules or whether Asian manufacturers with dumping prices below production costs succeed in squeezing globally leading manufacturers from the market. The prices on the solar market are currently so low that an economically reasonable price policy does not exist anymore - it can actually only get better. Politics seems to recognize the gravity of the situation. Therefore, Inventux offers good opportunities for investors who look to the long term” declared the temporary insolvency administrator Prof. Rolf Rattunde of the Berlin-based law firm Leonhardt.



“As a system provider with a high sales and marketing competence, Inventux is well positioned and offers sustainable and innovative products with an awarded design. The installation of the aesthetically pleasing products is also easy and time-saving. In the coming days, we will therefore approach investors. Currently we are organizing the continuation of the company. Orders will be processed in the usual manner.”