Mek installs new AOI system at SMTC Ontario

MEK Europe BV, formerly known as Marantz Business Electronics, have recently announced the installation of the fourth AOI system within SMTC.

The Toronto headquartered EMS provider recently commissioned an iSpector HDA 650, complementing systems in operation at its San Jose and Chihuahua, Mexico facilities.



SMTC is a global electronics manufacturing services provider and fundamental to their latest selection of AOI equipment was the “world class quality support” received for the existing systems at both San Jose and their 17.5 acre Mexico campus facilities.



The Mek iSpector series also includes the world’s first desktop AOI system to offer one top camera and eight side cameras in 45/45 degree configuration, the company states. Solder joints of increasingly popular 45 degree space-saving circuitry designs can now be inspected with 10µm resolution side cameras. Combining simultaneous 9 camera inspection, true 24-bit colour imaging technology and 3D Solder Meniscus profiling, these systems deliver advanced AOI performance with either manual or fully automated PCB handling.