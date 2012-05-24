General | May 24, 2012
A plastic that remembers
Bayer MaterialScience and BAM Federal Institute for Materials Research and Testing have developed shape memory polymer from thermoplastic polyurethane.
A new thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) developed by Bayer MaterialScience together with the BAM Federal Institute for Materials Research and Testing in Berlin, Germany, shows that plastics can also have a memory.
Parts made of such a plastic can be temporarily reshaped and fixed in this shape. When heated to a certain temperature known as the switching temperature, they “remember” their original shape and return to it virtually unchanged. In the case of the new product Desmopan® DP 2795A SMP, the switching temperature is approximately 40 °C. The abbreviation SMP stands for the English designation for such plastics: Shape Memory Plastics.
“Given this special property, there are virtually no limits to the potential applications for the plastic,” says Jürgen Hättig, Head of Business Development for TPU at Bayer MaterialScience. “We can imagine applications in areas ranging from mechanical engineering and the automotive, textile, sports and leisure industries to toy manufacturing and aerospace engineering.” Possible applications include the easy repair of damaged bodywork parts using a hair dryer, remote temperature sensors, artificial muscles, hinges, self-loosening screws, packaging and shrink tubing.
Counterfeit-proof labels with QR codes
The new material could also prove useful in product and brand protection applications. The BAM has used the TPU product to develop labels with engraved and colored quick response (QR) codes. The codes can only be read if the labels are in their permanent shape. “The labels are thus very well suited as a means of storing information to mark and identify products in a way that is very difficult to counterfeit,” says Dr. Thorsten Pretsch, Head of the BAM department for the investigation of shape memory polymers. The project for labels with switchable readability is funded by the German Ministry of Education and Research.
Because the TPU material is free from plasticizers and antihydrolysis agents, it is also suitable for food contact applications. It also boasts all the typical advantages of TPU, such as high abrasion resistance, flexibility and good chemical resistance.
Parts made of such a plastic can be temporarily reshaped and fixed in this shape. When heated to a certain temperature known as the switching temperature, they “remember” their original shape and return to it virtually unchanged. In the case of the new product Desmopan® DP 2795A SMP, the switching temperature is approximately 40 °C. The abbreviation SMP stands for the English designation for such plastics: Shape Memory Plastics.
“Given this special property, there are virtually no limits to the potential applications for the plastic,” says Jürgen Hättig, Head of Business Development for TPU at Bayer MaterialScience. “We can imagine applications in areas ranging from mechanical engineering and the automotive, textile, sports and leisure industries to toy manufacturing and aerospace engineering.” Possible applications include the easy repair of damaged bodywork parts using a hair dryer, remote temperature sensors, artificial muscles, hinges, self-loosening screws, packaging and shrink tubing.
Counterfeit-proof labels with QR codes
The new material could also prove useful in product and brand protection applications. The BAM has used the TPU product to develop labels with engraved and colored quick response (QR) codes. The codes can only be read if the labels are in their permanent shape. “The labels are thus very well suited as a means of storing information to mark and identify products in a way that is very difficult to counterfeit,” says Dr. Thorsten Pretsch, Head of the BAM department for the investigation of shape memory polymers. The project for labels with switchable readability is funded by the German Ministry of Education and Research.
Because the TPU material is free from plasticizers and antihydrolysis agents, it is also suitable for food contact applications. It also boasts all the typical advantages of TPU, such as high abrasion resistance, flexibility and good chemical resistance.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments