PKC Poland: Not enough jobs for temporary workers

PKC Starachowice has been criticized for hiring only temporary workers, sometimes indefinitely, resulting in unstable working conditions for employees.

On May 16, the Inter-Trade Union Commission in Starachowice, Poland held a meeting to address the current situation at the manufacturer of wire harnesses - PKC Group Poland.



The Commission criticized PKC Starachowice for hiring temporary workers while not having enough work to go around. Workers are unable to receive regular work according to the Commission and often have days off.



The company was also criticized for extending temporary contracts indefinitely, and in some cases, employees were put on temporary contracts for more than three years according to the Commission.