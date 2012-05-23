© Viscom

Rehm selects Viscom system

Rehm Thermal Systems GmbH, a supplier of soldering and drying systems headquartered in Blaubeuren-Seissen, has selected the X8011 X-ray system from Viscom.

The transaction was completed during the recent SMT trade fair in Nuremberg and the X8011 PCB flex X-ray system was deployed for process verification in Rehm's new applications center.



Helmut Öttl, head of applications and soldering technology product management at Rehm, commented on the purchase: "We had already been using X-ray inspection systems from different suppliers. In our production, even the smallest air inclusions must be reliably detected. With its high detail accuracy and good contrast, the X8011 is ideally suited to do so. Simple operation and convenient handling in the everyday operations of the applications center also are important because there is little time to obtain the optimum image, especially during customer visits. This was another big selling point of the X8011 from Viscom."