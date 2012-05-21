©jackie-egginton-dreamstime.com

Foxconn to invest $210 million in line for Apple

Foxconn will invest in a new 210 million USD production line for Apple, located in east China, according to a local report.

Chinadaily.com has reported that the new facility will be built in October, in the Jiangsu province, in Huai'an city. The facility will produce components for Apple according to the local office of Taiwan Affairs the report said.



The plant will hire around 35,800 employees and cover an area of 40,000 square meters.