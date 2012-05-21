©vladek-dreamstime.com

Raytheon wins new contract

The U.S.Navy has awarded Raytheon Company a contract totaling 57.8 million USD to overhaul and upgrade nine Phalanx Close-In Weapon Systems, and manufacture two SeaRAM anti-ship missile defense systems.

The agreement also includes the purchase of 20 radar upgrade kits.



"Raytheon tailors our ship self-defense systems to meet our customers' requirements," said Rick Nelson, vice president of Raytheon Missile Systems' Naval Weapon Systems product line. "Phalanx and SeaRAM are layered defense solutions that lead the world in scalable technology, while providing unparalleled protection."



Phalanx is a rapid-fire, computer-controlled radar and 20 mm gun system that automatically acquires, tracks and destroys enemy threats that have penetrated all other ship defense systems. More than 890 systems have been built and deployed in the navies of 25 nations.