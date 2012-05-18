Toshiba to stop LCD production in Japan

Another company has decided to stop manufacturing TVs in Japan. Toshiba said on Thursday that it has stopped producing LCD TVs at its only manufacturing facility in the country.

Toshiba’s only manufacturing in Japan, Fukaya, Saitama Prefecture, will stop producing TVs. Struggles with the strong Yen is said to be partly behind the decision. However a spokes person for the company denied to the BBC that the currency played a part in the decision.



Earlier this year rival company Hitachi announced that they would stop producing TVs in Japan.