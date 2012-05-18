FTDI Chip signs with Arrow

Future Technology Devices International (FTDI Chip) has signed a global distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics, Inc to cover the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific regions.

“Arrow brings best-in-class engineering and support infrastructure, successful execution and global reach to the connectivity needs of the USB interface market,” said Fred Dart, founder and chief executive officer of FTDI Chip. “Arrow’s strength in design demand support, global supply chain and value-added services will be appreciated by existing and new FTDI Chip users. With the recent launch of our new X-Chip series of USB bridge interface chips, our teams can now engage the market to deliver the X-treme value proposition of these devices.”



“USB is one of the more ubiquitous standards for data transfer, and FTDI Chip helps simplify USB implementation,” said Jeff Eastman, senior vice president of global supplier marketing and asset management for Arrow Electronics. “The FTDI portfolio offers comprehensive USB solutions for existing and new applications, with full compatibility, support and leadership products. FTDI is a solid addition to our line card and we look forward to a productive relationship.”