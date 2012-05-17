American manufacturing hasn’t gone End-of-Life

With the greatest economic recession since the great depression, the reality is that most American manufacturing happens overseas.

While many world class companies have mastered the art and science of managing off-shore resources, for many others overseas manufacturing presents challenges: IP theft, environmental concerns, and worker rights among them.



In 2012, GDCA has two reasons to celebrate. Not only is it the 25th anniversary, but all their manufacturing is still happening in the United States.



Based out of Livermore, California, near the heart of innovative and world-famous “Silicon Valley,” GDCA specializes in manufacturing embedded boards. However GDCA has an unusual specialty: eliminating the impact of product obsolescence and ensuring embedded OEM’s legacy in the marketplace.



“I suppose it’s not too surprising that a company focused on long-lasting technology for so many American companies is manufacturing here in the United States. To us it’s always made sense to maintain the highest level of control when supporting mission critical products, and our 25 years in this business demonstrates our serious commitment to our partners and customers,” comments Ethan Plotkin, CEO.



“In fact, when you consider how long we’ve committed to supporting some of our customers, 25 years is really just getting warmed up...”



Says Kip Kingsland, VP of Operations, “I’ve always liked our ‘Made in USA’ policy, and I get a special satisfaction delivering to our international customers. It’s not that I’m competitive, it has more to do with the pride I feel in America’s capability to continue to add value in a global marketplace.”



Steve Roldan, VP of Sales & Business Development gets in the last word, “Obsolescence is a global issue. From the local hospital x-ray machine, statewide power grids, to integrating railway systems across Europe and Asia, we have developed a global distribution network with one aim: to indefinitely service customers of embedded computing products all over the world.”