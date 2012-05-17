InterSelect reports 125% increase in sales

InterSelect, a German based producer of selective soldering and PCB handling systems, boosted sales of selective soldering systems in 2011 from the previous year by 125% and plans to expand its business internationally.

"This increase was achieved due to the continued expansion of the distribution structure in Europe and in Asia. Also responsible for the very good result, were the new developments in lean manufacturing series B-335 and IS-IS-B-460," Roland Hecht, Managing Director said regarding the rapid development of his company.



The company has also announced that it plans to expand its business in China, India and Vietnam, and will expand cooperation with Americantec in the areas of sales, service and after sales.



Americantec has more than 250 sales people in China and has offices and in India, Singapore, Vietnam and Macau.



"We are entering the Chinese market which requires a close cooperation between InterSelect and Americantec. We also see great potential in India and Vietnam. Especially in these highly attractive emerging markets we expect high sales in the coming years," explained Hecht.