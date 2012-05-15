©hannu-viitanen-dreamstime.com

Plexus Corp to build new facility

Plexus Corp. announced yesterday that it intends to construct a 410,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Neenah, Wisconsin, U.S.

The facility will replace two existing leased facilities in Neenah and will consolidate approximately 1000 employees into the new building. The facility is expected to cost approximately 50 million USD, with construction expected to begin in July 2012 and to be complete in fall 2013.



“This decision is a measure of our commitment to manufacturing in the United States and in the great State of Wisconsin,” stated Dean Foate, President and CEO of Plexus. “We believe that having strong manufacturing capabilities is essential to serving the evolving needs of our customers and to provide opportunity for growth in the future. This new facility, when combined with our design center, other manufacturing facilities and global headquarters in the Fox Cities, will provide an epicenter of capability for our customers.”



Plexus is eligible for $15 million in enterprise zone tax credits from the State of Wisconsin through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. These tax credits will be distributed over a seven-year period based on capital investment, job retention and job creation conditions.