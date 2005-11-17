Cupper price on record level

According to the Finnish news agency YLE the cupper price today rised to reach 4180 USD /1000 kg. This is an increase of 40 dollars in one day. The impact on the electronics industry is yet uncertain.

The reason for the heavy price increase is reportedly the uncertain situation in China. China is the worlds largest cupper importer but the country is now planning to export 200 000 tonnes of cupper to get an decrease in prices.