Satcon: manufacturing transition to Sanmina almost complete

SatCon has almost completed the transition of the majority of its North American manufacturing to Sanmina.

SatCon Technology, a provider of utility-scale power solutions for the renewable energy market, announced a finalized a manufacturing agreement with Sanmina-SCI earlier this month.



Sanmina-SCI will manufacture Satcon's PowerGate(R) Plus 50 kilowatt, 100 kilowatt, 250 kilowatt, and 500 kilowatt inverters along with Satcon's industry-leading Prism Platform(TM) solutions in Ottawa, Ontario.



“The Sanmina facility provides us with continued local manufacturing presence needed to qualify for Ontario’s local Feed-In-Tariff program,” said SatCon Technology's, CFO, EVP & Treasurer, Aaron Gomolak, during the company's earnings call yesterday.



“The move to a majority outsourced manufacturing model through strong partners like Sanmina in Canada and Great Wall in China provides SatCon the variable cost structure that is much more capable on managing large shifts in our topline”.