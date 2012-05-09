© beisea / dreamstime.com Electronics Production | May 09, 2012
Stable growth for PCB, IC & & devices
The market for printed circuit boards, integrated circuits and electronic devices is continuing at a stable high level.
In 2012, the German market for printed circuit boards is forecast to grow with 4.2 percent to 1.4 billion euros. The market for integrated circuits is expected to see a slight decrease of 1.3 percent to 712 million euros, explains Dr. Wolfgang Bochtler, chairman of the ZVEI PCB and Electronic Systems.
The market for electronic devices (in-house manufacturers and electronic manufacturing services providers) is forecast to increase by 4.2 percent to 27.4 billion euros. This shows that all three segments - despite isolated declines - remain at a stable level.
The rapid growth in 2010, and in the first half of 2011, was followed by a normalization of the markets. Worldwide, a growth of up to 6 percent (2011: 7 percent) - albeit different for the individual segments - is expected, according to the experts in the ZVEI PCB and Electronic Systems.
© ZVEI
The normalization in Europe can be attributed to the - again - well supplied warehouses, as well as a slow down in the solar segment. Furthermore, the production shift - particularly in the automotive sector - back to Europe (following the natural disasters in Japan and Thailand) has petered out.
"Our industry has done its homework regarding finance and risk management and will successfully overcome the volatile dynamics of the electronics market," says Bochtler.
