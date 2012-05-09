Kongsberg Automotive wins two contracts

Kongsberg Automotive (KA) has been awarded two contracts for lumbar support systems and seat actuation cables for an American and a Japanese OEM respectively.

The contracts are worth 10.4 million euro (NOK 79 million) over the 5 year model lifetime of two popular cars in the North American market.



“Both these customers are very important to us, as they not only have high selling models in the North American market, but also hold strong global positions and hence represent a global growth potential for us”, says Executive VP for Interior, Scott Paquette.



For both contracts KA will supply the systems thru a so called Tier 1 system supplier that builds the car interior for the OEMs. It hence demonstrates the ability of our team to work with both the Tier 1s as well as the OEMs.



The first win is for pneumatic lumbar support systems in a large and very popular American car.



The second win is for seat actuation cables in an increasingly popular Japanese mid-size luxury crossover SUV.



The start of production for both vehicles is scheduled for the first quarter of 2013, and production is planned for the Reynosa and Matamoros (both Mexico) facilities.