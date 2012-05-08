©yuriy-chaban-dreamstime.com

Zentech takes on debt to finance growth

Zentech Manufacturing, based in Baltimore, U.S., has received a combination of mezzanine debt and equity financing to grow the company.

NewSpring Capital announced the deal on May 3.



“The Zentech management team welcomes our new partner in NewSpring Capital,” said Matt Turpin, CEO of Zentech. “We are very happy to have found a partner who will be able to grow with us and are looking forward to their financial and strategic advice as we strive for future growth.”



“We are thrilled to announce the addition of Zentech to the NewSpring Mezzanine Capital portfolio and look forward to working with the company’s proven management team. With Zentech’s unique ability to meet customer needs, they are positioned to continue to capture additional market share,” said Greg Barger, Partner of NewSpring Mezzanine.