Markus Brütsch to leave Cicor

Cicor's CFO Markus Brütsch will leave the company by the end of the year.

The Cicor Group announced the departure of Markus Brütsch, Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Group Management. He will leave the Group at the end of November 2012.



"The Board of Directors and the Group Management thank Markus Brütsch for his contribution to the Cicor Group and wish him all the best for the future", a statement reads.



Cicor has immediately initiated proceedings to appoint a suitable successor.