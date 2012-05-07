LG exec: Google TV in the works

A senior LG Electronics executive has told reporters that the company plans to launch a Google based, Internet-enabled, TV in the United States in May.

"Production of Google TVs will start from May 17 from our factory in Mexico and U.S. consumers will be able to buy the product from the week of May 21," Ro Seogho, executive vice president of LG's TV business unit, told reporters on Monday.



According to Ro, release of the TV in Europe and Asia will depend on its sales performance in the U.S.



The company offered no shipment schedule or price details.



Source: Reuters