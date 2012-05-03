EMS-Electra SRL acquires equipment with grant money

EMS-Electra SRL has acquired advanced machinery and equipment, with money it received from the European Regional Development Fund.

The project to equip EMS-Electra was implemented over a period of 10 months at the company's headquarters in Iasi and cost 994,718 lei (223,948 euro), of which EMS-Electra received financial assistance of 495,931 lei (111,653 euro).



