AT&S takes loan to expand in China

Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG has secured long-term financing for the construction of a new site in Chongqing, China.

Financing will be provided by Oesterreichische Kontrollbank AG (OeKB) under the terms of a 69 million euro loan.



Financing costs for the loan have not been disclosed. The loan will be repaid in 12 half-yearly instalments, starting in September 2014.