Hon Hai Precision takes a hit

Shares in Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd took a sharp fall Monday, following poor quarterly profits.

Hon Hai shares opened on Monday, falling the maximum 7 percent allowed in a session and remained there until the close. It was the stock's biggest one-day drop since November 2008 according to Reuters.



Hon Hai's first-quarter net profit - T$14.92 billion (384 million euro) – was up 3.6 percent, but well bellow analysts' forecasts.