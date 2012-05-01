Saab awarded ammo order

The defense and security company Saab has received an order from Australia to provide ammunition for the Carl-Gustaf M3 weapon system.

The order was placed under a standing offer signed in early 2011 and amounts to 35.9 million euro.



“This shows the high level of trust Australia have for the Carl-Gustaf system. We are very proud of the confidence our customers place in the Carl-Gustaf system and satisfied to have been able to secure an additional order for the system,” says Tomas Samuelsson, Head of business area Dynamics.