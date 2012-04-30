©alice-herden-dreamstime.com

New facility opens for General Cable Corporation

General Cable Corporation has completed construction on its manufacturing facility in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, India.

The Honorable Chief Minister of Himachal, Mr. P.K. Dhumal, inaugurated the plant on Friday.



The new facility was designed and built in compliance with Indian Green Building standards, and is situated on 20 acres of land in the industrial town of Baddi, in the state of Himachal Pradesh.



Products to be developed and manufactured at the facility include aerial transmission conductors, low, medium and high voltage power cables, building wire, control, instrumentation and specialty cables.



“By designing ‘green’ from the ground up, we have seen immediate benefits in operating costs. These include energy savings of 30% to 40% and water savings of 20 to 30% when compared to other similar wire and cable operations. We have created a better-quality work environment for our associates, which will promote good health and safety practices and therefore increase productivity. We are off to a great start and are excited about our future,” said Sandeep Sood, Country Head ofIndia Operations.