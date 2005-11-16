Henkel in new joint venture in China

The Henkel Group has acquired a majority stake in Huawei Electronics Co. Ltd., Lianyungang, in the Chinese province of Yiangsu. Huawei Electronic is a leading manufacturer of epoxy molding compounds for semiconductors in China and, with 560 employees, generated sales of approx. 18 million euros in fiscal 2004.

"This joint venture provides us with an excellent platform for expanding our electronics-related business in China, a region with enormous potential for the future," said Dr. Jochen Krautter, Executive Vice President Henkel Technologies of Henkel KGaA Management Board. "Our future partner has modern facilities, very good market expertise and a highly experienced management."



The market represented by the electronics industry in China is characterized by a large number of manufacturers and very high growth rates. Through the joint venture, Henkel will enjoy even closer proximity to its customers in the area while also generally strengthening its position in the electronics-related business.